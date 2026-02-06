/Moments after Oman talks with Iran, US announces new oil sanctions

The United States on Friday (Feb 06) announced fresh sanctions to halt the export of Iranian oil, stating that the Islamic Republic uses oil revenue to "fund destabilising activities around the world and to intensify its repression of citizens inside the country." The move surprised many, as it came soon after talks between US negotiators and Iranian representatives concluded in Oman.

President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign," US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The State Department stated that any transaction with 14 vessels said to transport Iranian oil will be blocked, including the ships flagged from Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates. It also announced sanctions on 15 entities and two people.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The development comes moments after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday stated that the talks with the United States took place in a positive atmosphere and that the two sides agreed to conduct further negotiations. He said the scope of talks remained on the Nuclear issue and did not discuss any other issue with the Americans.

Araghchi, who led the talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said that both sides reached an agreement on the continuation of negotiations, while the decision on the date and location of the next session will be taken in the coming days.

He declared that talks are now at "the stage of building trust, and today’s talks were positive", with Tehran conveying its concern, worries and interest to the other side, and it was a good start."

The high-stakes round of indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, comes after nearly a year of strained relations between the Islamic Republic and the US. The discussion was seen as a significant easing in friction between both countries after tensions sharply escalated following US and Israeli military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.