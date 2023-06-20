Moldova bans pro-Russia party following months of protests over inflation

Moldova on Monday banned the country’s pro-Russia Shor party that has been staging anti-government protests for months now. Shor party, led by exiled businessman Ilan Shor, was declared unconstitutional by Moldova’s Constitutional Court, prompting the Justice Ministry to immediately ban the party. According to Reuters, the ministry is undertaking legal procedures to dissolve the party as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Ilan Shor has expressed his disapproval of the decision, saying that the decision was “a slap in the face” of Moldovans who support the Shor party and had voted for him. “We will do the necessary legal procedures, we will find a formula with which we are counting on the Shor party winning a majority in parliament at the next election," Shor was quoted as saying by Reuters. How strong is the Shor party? As per the party’s vice-chairman Marina Tauber, the political outfit had over 10,000 active members and controlled 100 local councils. In the national elections of 2021, the party had won six seats out of 101. According to the ruling, the party lawmakers will be able to keep their seats with them in an independent capacity but they cannot join any other factions. Condemning the ruling, Tauber said that their party cannot be silenced.

Condemning the ruling, Tauber said that their party cannot be silenced. "The authorities cannot shut us up. We will continue our fight for a better life for Moldovans," she said. She also said that the future course of action will be declared within 48 hours. Moldovan government welcomes the ruling Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed the ruling suggesting that the Shor party was a threat to the country's constitution. She said, "A political party created out of corruption and for corruption is a threat to the constitutional order and security of the state."

Sandu has repeatedly accused the Shor party of siding with Russia and plotting to overthrow her government. Parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu said the court's decision was "an important victory for Moldovan democracy".