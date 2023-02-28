Moldova expels two foreigners for allegedly planning to ‘destabilise’ the country

The Moldovan intelligence agency, on Monday (February 27) said that it expelled two foreign nations who were staying in the country as tourists, reported the Associated Press. This comes weeks after President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning to use foreign saboteurs to overthrow her government, a claim which Moscow has since vehemently denied and went on to accuse Moldova of “anti-Russian hysteria.”

In a statement, Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) alleged that the duo in question were going to implement plans to “destabilize the internal situation in the country,” and were trained in data and information gathering to provoke what they have described as “violent change” to the country’s constitutional order.

According to SIS, the two people who have been expelled and banned from returning to the country for 10 years were caught carrying out “subversive actions” to destabilise Moldova which included investigations on multiple locations near government offices and critical infrastructure. However, the intelligence agency did not mention the individuals’ names or their nationalities.

The SIS also alleged that the pair was in coordination with a “group of individuals affiliated with a conspiratorial network of overseas political technology and social engineering experts,” reported AP. The intelligence agency also claimed that they was monitoring and documenting the social and political processes which included the recent protests.

The country of about 2.6 million people has been facing anti-government protests where thousands have taken to the streets in the capital city of Chisinau and demanded that pro-Western president Sandu quit. Furthermore, they have also called for the government to fully cover citizens’ winter heating bills amid a cost-of-living crisis and Moldova’s soaring inflation.

Notably, the protest was organised by the recently formed group, Movement for the People which is also supposedly pro-Russia and is supported by members of the Russia-friendly Shor Party which also holds six seats in the Soviet republic’s 101-seat legislature.

The party’s leader Ilan Shor is a Moldovan oligarch is reportedly currently living in exile in Israel. Shor has been accused of $1 billion bank theft and was recently described in the US State Department sanctions list as working for Russian interests.

The Moldovan oligarch is accused of working with “corrupt oligarchs and Moscow-based entities to create political unrest” in the country, as per media reports. He allegedly also undermined the Soviet republic’s bid to join the European Union (EU).

Meanwhile, the Movement for the People was formed in early February and comprises politicians, associations, local elected officials, and activists to address the “unprecedented crises” Moldova and its citizens face, the group said on their website, reported the AP.



