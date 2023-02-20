After coup plot allegations, Kremlin accuses Moldova of anti-Russian 'hysteria'

Days after Moldova accused Russia of plotting to topple the country's pro-EU government, the Kremlin on Monday backlashed saying the Chisinau is "slipping into anti-Russian hysteria." Russia's war has instilled deep-seated fears in Moldovia, which shares about 1,222km (759 miles) border with Ukraine, that the war may spill over.

Russia has already denied any indulgence to overthrow the government in Moldova however the verbal spat continues between the countries' leadership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday told reporters that Russia's relations with Moldova are "already very tense,"

"The leadership always focuses on everything anti-Russian, they are slipping into anti-Russian hysteria," he added.

Moldova's former PM Natalia Gavrilita resigned from the top post on 10 February while sharing how her government was caught off guard by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In her outgoing speech, Gavrilita said that no one expected Moscow's aggression when her government came into power in 2021.

On 16 February, pro-West Dorin Recean was sworn in after winning the support of the Moldovian Parliament. Once again a pro-EU PM at the helm of the Moldovian government is causing a further rift between Russia and the European nation.

Another pressure point in the relationship between both countries is Moldova's push to become a part of the European Union. Ever since the country was granted EU candidate status in June of last year, the country has been facing intense pushback from Moscow.

President Maia Sandu said EU membership is the only way to protect the country's democracy.

“The task of the new government is to provide security to the citizens and put the Republic of Moldova on a path of reconstruction and development, despite the crises,” she said. “We need decisive steps to strengthen the security of the country. The war in Ukraine continues, and this war carries risks for us.”

