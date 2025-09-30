/PM Modi, world leaders welcome Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, Israel remains opposed to Palestinian statehood

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 20-point peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict. In a social media post, PM Modi described the plan as a significant step for “long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, achieving”. He also called for concerned parties to come together to support the process to end the conflict.

The peace plan proposed by Trump unveils comprehensive and detailed steps towards the resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict. These plans include an immediate ceasefire and release of all remaining Israeli hostages within 72 hours. Israel would release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israel and 1700 Gazans arrested since October 7, 2023. Israel will also return the remains of 15 Palestinians deceased for each Israeli victim repatriated. There will be a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza, and it will demilitarised, de-radicalised, terror-free zone. A rebuilding will take place under the "Board of Peace", an international supervisory body led by US President Donald Trump and Tony Blair. "No one will be forced to leave Gaza," and those who wish to leave will be free to do so. With extensive international oversight and humanitarian aid, a Special Economic Zone will be created. The plan also lays a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, one without Hamas in any political role.

How did the world leaders react?

Palestinian Authority, along with the regional leaders, welcomed the plan. Hamas says it is studying US peace plan in ‘good faith’, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group (PIJ) said it's a “recipe to blow up the region”. While the Palestinian Authority said, “It reiterates its shared commitment to working with the United States," in a statement published by the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa. The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, UAE, released a joint statement welcoming the “proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace”. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also hailed Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire. Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President, also welcomed the effort. European countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia expressed optimism and professed that they “stand ready to contribute”. EU President Antonio Costa urged to “seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance”

How did Israel react?

Israeli opposition politician Benny Gantz said in a post on X, “I laud President Trump’s extraordinary efforts to secure a hostage deal and safeguard Israeli security. Now is the time for initiative".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also publicly expressed support for the proposal, but remains opposed to Palestinian statehood. He remained steadfast on Israeli security objectives and the disarmament of Hamas. He wants Israel to retain security control, ie, maintain occupation of Palestine. He also asserted that the IDF will remain in the majority of Palestinian territory.

“Absolutely not, and it is not written in the agreement either. But one thing we did say: we are firmly opposed to a Palestinian state. President Trump also said this; he said he understands our position. He also declared at the UN that such a move would be a huge reward for terror and a danger to the state of Israel. And of course, we will not agree to it,” said Netanyahu.

He wants the part that is suitable to Israel, but not the necessary two-state solution for everlasting peace. He sets conditions before implementation, and he is under immense diplomatic pressure for openness to peace and conflict resolution. But internally, he will be facing political pressure from far-right groups to oppose Palestinian statehood. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called it a “resounding diplomatic failure, a closing of eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of October 7”.

Many analysts believe that this will just remain on paper, and there will be no genuine path to statehood.