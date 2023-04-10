Moderna hopeful of offering vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular & autoimmune diseases as soon as 2030

Pharmaceutical firm Moderna believes that it will be able to produce vaccines against cancer as well as cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases as early as 2030. Moderna’s chief medical officer Paul Burton told The Guardian that the company will likely be able to offer vaccines for “all sorts of disease areas” in under five years.

Burton said that studies into these vaccines are showing “tremendous promise”. Researchers say this has been made possible because of the success of the Covid-19 jab which was produced in record time. Now 15 years’ worth of progress has been “unspooled” in 12 to 18 months, experts say.

Burton told The Guardian that the company is developing cancer vaccines aimed at different types of tumours.

“We will have that vaccine, and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalised cancer vaccines against multiple different tumour types to people around the world,” he said.

Burton says that one injection will suffice for multiple respiratory infections and help those vulnerable to be protected against Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). However, mRNA therapies will have to be used for rare diseases since there are no drugs for them yet. The way mRNA therapies work is by teaching cells how to make a protein that triggers the body’s immune response against disease.

An mRNA-based cancer vaccine will work by alerting the immune system to a cancer already growing in the body. It can then attack and destroy it, without destroying healthy cells.

He also expressed hope that "10 years from now, we will be approaching a world where you truly can identify the genetic cause of a disease".

However, scientists warn the progress made in the last three years will be wasted if a high level of investment is not maintained.

