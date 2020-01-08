Missile strike a 'slap in the face' for US, says Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called his country's missile strike on US bases in Iraq a "slap in the face" for America and said that Washington's troops must leave the region.

Khamenei was addressing the public in Teheran on Wednesday just hours after the burial of General Solemani.

"Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region," he said.



"Today Iran is well equipped," Khomeini said, adding, "More people will join the movement and it will spread outside Iran."

"The US thought they defeated Iraq," he said. "Faith allows us to move mountains," the supreme leader said at a public gathering.

"Faith and honour are as important as the military," Khomeini said.

"Solemani was brave and wise, he had a vision," Khomeini said while paying tribute to the slain general.

The Iran leader attacked Israel asserting that the country had "lost good qualities of faith."

"Important events lead to revolution," he said while emphasising that the country cannot rely on the military alone.

Soleimani was one of Iran's most popular public figures. He was laid to rest in his hometown early on Wednesday morning after massive funeral processions in several major cities of Iran.