Missile attack on Ukraine was in response to drone attack on Russian fleet: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the missile attacks across Ukrainian infrastructure was in response to the drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea over the weekend.

Addressing a news conference in Sochi on Monday, Putin further said that that more action would follow.

"That's not all we could have done," he told a televised news conference, according to Reuters news agency.

Russia launched a barrage of missiles towards Ukrainian, targeting its critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Khariv and other cities on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they were bombarded by 55 cruise missiles, adding that most of which were shot down by its forces.

According to reports, more than 80 per cent of the residents in Kyiv and other regions were left without power and water supplies "due to the damage to a power facility".

Watch | Russia blames Ukraine for Black sea attack, 350,000apartments left without electricity and water

Northeastern Kharkiv’s Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that about 140,000 residents were without power after the attacks, including about 50,000 residents of Kharkiv city, the second largest city in Ukraine.

‘Not suspending grain deal’

Meanwhile, Putin clarified that they have not ended their participation in the exports of Ukrainian grain deal through Black Sea ports, rather they are suspending it.

"We are not saying that we are ceasing our participation in this operation. No, we are saying that we are suspending it," Putin told a televised news conference.

The Russian leader claimed that the Ukrainian in forces were sending their drones in the same route that grain ships were using.

Also read | Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea: Report

"And thus, they created a threat both to our ships, which must ensure the safety of grain exports, and to the civilian ships that are engaged in this," he said.

"Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threats to civilian vessels or to Russian supply vessels," Putin added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: