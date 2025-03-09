Who would deny a miracle when it happens mysteriously, though a jackpot would ignite a lot of similar emotions too. But what if it gives you a new lease of life?

A man in Peru was saved by such a miracle, on Saturday (Mar 2). The 28-year-old man was allegedly drunk and was sleeping along the train tracks, and was run over by a train. The locomotive dragged him several metres before stopping. The train was said to be on its regular route and was passing by on its usual time.

Watch: Peru: Man survives miraculously after being run over by train

"The train knocked him over but, through some miracle, did not kill him," General Javier Avalos, a security official for the town of Ate in Lima province, was quoted in AFP news agency as saying.

"He apparently was in a state of intoxication, fell asleep along the train tracks, and did not feel the train coming," the security official added.

The CCTV footage taken from the accident site shows the train dragging the man, but by the operator's presence of mind or just sheer luck, the man escaped with only minor injuries on his left arm.

Such mishaps, during track crossings are fatal, and to save a few minutes, commuters are literally ready to trade with their lives.



A similar incident was reported in August last year, when a young man wearing headphones was trapped between the railway tracks and run over by a cargo train, which took his life. Not just in Peru, but these time-saving patterns are seen in passengers in many countries across the globe.

A missed train is a better gamble with life.

(With inputs from agencies)