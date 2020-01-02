Minor earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Los Angeles; no casualty

A minor earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Los Angeles in the United States on Thursday.

The earthquake struck 25km south of Port Hueneme of the coast of Los Angeles in the US at around 2.15 am local time.

So far, there are no reports regarding the property damage or any casualty.

The latest earthquake comes hours after the earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck San Jose city in California.

According to a local media report, three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have been reported in the past 10 days in the nearby area.

In July last year, a powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Southern California, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles, but there were only minor injuries.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was the most powerful to struck southern California in the last 25 years.