Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Sunday (July 12) declared a peacetime emergency after multiple wildfires erupted on the state’s northern border with Canada. Walz has also mobilised the state National Guard troops to help in combatting the blazes. According to a Minnesota state website, the inferno has engulfed more than 800 acres in five days and is still not contained. They are among the latest in a swath of fires ​that have raged across the United States due ​to hot, dry conditions driven by an El Nino weather pattern across the continent.

“I’ve declared a peacetime emergency and mobilised the National Guard to assist with wildfire response in northern Minnesota,” the Democrat governor said in a post on X. “Minnesotans extend our deepest gratitude to all of the first responders working around the clock to keep their neighbours safe.”

Red flag warning issued

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According to authorities, 17 fires are currently burning in the Superior National Forest, a popular recreation area that attracts around 150,000 visitors during the summer season. A red flag warning was placed in the region due to fire danger. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said that campers and visitors were escorted out by rangers as a precaution during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said high temperatures over the weekend increased the risk of rapid fire spread, making containment efforts more challenging. Fire crews remain on the ground as officials monitor conditions and work to prevent the blazes from expanding further.

Meanwhile, a wildifre in Southern California charred nearly 2,700 acres on Saturday (Jul 11), prompting authorities to evacuate amid dangerous heat wave.

Over 2,500 wildfires in US this year

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), 2,584 wildfires have burned over 79,690 acres statewide so far this year. While 25 structures have been destroyed, no fatalities have been confirmed.