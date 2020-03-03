Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ends 2020 presidential bid

Amy Klobuchar has abandoned her campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee. She along with Pete Buttigieg will now be endorsing former vice-president and once rival Joe Biden.

Also read: Biden revives White House hopes with South Carolina victory

Klobuchar survived the crowded democratic field, going all the way to the primaries.

However, her performance had been on the decline after witnessing a surge in the New Hampshire primary.

Also see: Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic Presidential race

In fact, she was relegated to a distant sixth spot in the recent South Carolina primary.

Klobuchar rose to national prominence after her tough questioning of Trump's supreme court pick Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate judiciary hearing.

With Klobuchar's withdrawal, the Democrats have been left with five candidates ahead of the Super Tuesday.