Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ends 2020 presidential bid

The senator from Minnesota said, "Donald Trump thinks this is all about him. I think it's about you. It's not about his resorts or his tweets or even his ego. It is about your health care. It is about your schools. It is about your lives and your future." Photograph:( AFP )
Amy Klobuchar has abandoned her campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee. She along with Pete Buttigieg will now be endorsing former vice-president and once rival Joe Biden.
However, her performance had been on the decline after witnessing a surge in the New Hampshire primary.
Klobuchar rose to national prominence after her tough questioning of Trump's supreme court pick Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate judiciary hearing.
With Klobuchar's withdrawal, the Democrats have been left with five candidates ahead of the Super Tuesday.