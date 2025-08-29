/Minnesota school shooting: Robin Westman fired 116 rounds from rifle

Minnesota police said that Robin Westman, the shooter, fired at least 116 rounds from the rifle at the people and children present at the Minneapolis church.
Minnesota police said that Robin Westman, the shooter, fired at least 116 rounds from the rifle at the people and children present at the Minneapolis church. "Everything we've seen so far is a classic pathway to an active shooter," Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said on NBC's "TODAY" show Thursday, adding police have seen nothing "specific to trigger the amount of hate that occurred yesterday."