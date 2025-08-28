The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his journey for a two-nation visit to Japan and China on Thursday (August 28). The Indian PM said that his bist is aimed at expanding the national interest, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships, expanding economic and technological cooperation and promoting regional peace and stability.

Earlier in his post on X, the Indian PM wrote, "Over the next few days, will be in Japan and China to attend various bilateral and multilateral programmes. In Japan, will take part in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit and hold talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba. The focus would be on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and boosting economic and cultural linkages."

"I will also be travelling to Sendai to visit a semiconductor factory, thus highlighting the futuristic dimension of our cooperation in areas like emerging technologies, AI and semiconductors," the PM added.

What's on the agenda

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement which mentioned that PM Modi will travel to Japan at the invitation of his counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, for the 15th Annual Summit, before proceeding to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

In a separate post, the Indian PM said, "In China, I will take part in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, a forum where India has always played an active and constructive role. India will keep working with SCO members to address various shared challenges. I will also be meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders during the Summit."