Mine workers trapped in China ask for sausage and pickles

Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine for more than nine days received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury, state media said.

However, the miners had requested evening sausage and pickles as well as porridge but medical experts decided they should not eat hard food having only just regained their strength.

Fortified by the food and medical supplies - the fourth consignment to reach the group, two workers who had previously been very weak were able to walk again on Tuesday, Xinhua reported, citing a member of the rescue team.

A total of 22 workers were left trapped in the Hushan mine, in Shandong province, after an explosion on January 10. A week later, it emerged that at least 12 of them were still alive as a note retrieved from the mine said: "We hope the rescue won't stop."

A drilled channel on Sunday located 11 of the miners, who were working more than 600 metres underground, and rescuers were subsequently able to speak to them via wired telephone.

According to the People's Daily said one worker was in a coma, in a critical condition, after sustaining a head injury in the blast, while two were "mildly unwell" and eight in good health. One more worker has been located in another section of the mine, while the whereabouts of the other 10 remain unknown.

The trapped miners have been able to send notes to rescuers, the local government said as authorities heard knocking sound.

Chinese officials sacked two top officials in Qixia after the explosion dismissing Qixia Communist Party secretary Yao Xiuxia and deputy secretary Zhu Tao.

Authorities said they would investigate and "severely punish" those responsible for the accident which led to reporting delay denying rescue teams precious time to reach the trapped mine workers last week.

The blast had damaged the exit ladder from the mine even as local officials plan to lower food and telephone lines into the mine.