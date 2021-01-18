Several workers still trapped in China's gold mine; notes sent to rescuers

Chinese authorities say at least 12 workers are still trapped in a goldmine a week after a blast near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province.

The trapped miners have been able to send notes to rescuers, the local government said as authorities heard knocking sound.

At least 22 miners are believed to be trapped more than 600 metres from the mine's entrance as rescuers continue operation.

A note from the miners said they were in urgent need of painkillers, medical tape, cold medicine with three people suffering from blood pressure.

The state-run Xinhua news agency had reported that rescue workers were unable to contact the workers after the blast damaged their communication system.

The blast had occurred at 2pm local time last Sunday, however, reports said it was reported at 8 pm the next day, almost 30 hours later. Xinhua news agency said those responsible for the reporting delay were "enemies of the people".

Chinese officials sacked two top officials in Qixia after the explosion dismissing Qixia Communist Party secretary Yao Xiuxia and deputy secretary Zhu Tao.

Authorities said they would investigate and "severely punish" those responsible for the accident which led to reporting delay denying rescue teams precious time to reach the trapped mine workers last week.

The blast had damaged the exit ladder from the mine even as local officials plan to lower food and telephone lines into the mine.