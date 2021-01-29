Millionaire couple takes COVID vaccine meant for indigenous people, faces jailtime

How badly do you want coronavirus vaccine? Well, majority of people would express their eagerness. After all, the world is eager to break coronavirus shackles and lead life just like old times.

But would you deprive someone of their right to vaccine by taking it out of turn? Falsify identity? Such a deed would definitely not find any approval. But a rich couple in Canada is facing heat for hogging coronavirus vaccines meant for the elderly among indigenous group. The couple is looking at jailtime as well.

Casino executive Rodney Baker and his wife Ekaterina Baker secretly travelled to Yukon territory in Canada, posed as someone else in order to get the vaccine.

Authorities had sent a vaccination team to Beaver Creek. This area has a population that has many elderly persons of White River First Nation indigenous population.

The Bakers took a chartered flight to reach Beaver Creek. Then they post as local motel employees in order to get vaccinated. There is an outrage in the local community due to the incident. As per media reports, the couple has not made any attempt to apologise to the community.

The couple was fined USD 1800. However, locals are not happy as they point out that the millionaire couple can easily pay this amount and go about their lives as if nothing had happened. The police are carrying out further investigation.