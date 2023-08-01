Military intervention in Niger will be 'declaration of war' against us: Mali and Burkina Faso

In what can be seen as a significant escalation in crisis in Niger and an indication of developing geopolitical equations in Africa, Mali and Burkina Faso have said that any military intervention in Niger to restore depose President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against the countries. Mali and Burkina Faso have released a joint statement that says this. Both countries are neighbours of Niger. The governments in both these countries have formed after recent military coups.

The warning from two countries has come after West African leaders threatened to use "force" in order to reinstate Bazoum. The leaders have also spoken of possible sanctions on the putschists.

"Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," the two countries warned.

They said the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger... could destabilise the entire region".

The two also said they "refuse to apply" the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger".

Watch | The Niger conundrum: Wagner group boss hails Niger coup

Right now in Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani has declared himself leader of the country. However, the claim has been shunned internationally and the West African bloc ECOWAS has given him a week to hand back power.

Niger is the third country in Africa's Sahel region to be shaken by a military coup in less than three years. It has followed Mali and Burkina Faso.

Guineam, another country whose government was also the result of a coup, issued a joint statement and expressed its "disagreement with the sanctions recommended by ECOWAS, including military intervention".

It said it had "decided not to apply these sanctions, which it considers illegitimate and inhumane", and urged ECOWAS to "reconsider its position".

Niger claims France plotting military intervention

Niger's military leaders meanwhile have alleged that the deposed government of Mohamed Bazoum has authorised France to carry out a military intervention and free the ousted president.

"In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation needed," a statement by the military junta was read out on national television, according to AFP news agency.

France is the former colonial power in Africa and still has some waning influence in the continent. Niger itself was a French colony for more than 50 years. It gained independence in 1960. Before last week's coup, diplopmatic relations between France and Niger were strong.

