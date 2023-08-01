Niger’s military junta claims France plotting military intervention, Paris denies

Niger’s military leaders who carried out the coup have claimed that the toppled government of Mohamed Bazoum has authorised to carry out a military intervention at the presidential palace and free the ousted president.

"In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation needed," a statement by the military junta was read out on national television, according to AFP news agency.

Niger was a French colony for more than 50 years before its independence in 1960. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were strong before the last week’s putsch.

Macron vows immediate action

Though France hasn’t declared that it will carry out any military attacks, President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed "immediate" action if French citizens or interests were attacked in Niger.

On Monday, the French foreign ministry while responding to the allegations denied that it was intervening militarily in the West African nation.

It said that it was focused on securing its nationals’ safety, a day after thousands of demonstrators rallied outside the country's embassy in Niamey, setting a door to the embassy ablaze.

“It's wrong," Catherine Colonna told BFM news channel of the allegations, adding it was still "possible" and "necessary" to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Anti-French and pro-Russian influence growing

The demonstration reflects anti-French sentiment that runs high in the former African colony, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

According to local news agencies, anti-French and pro-Russian slogans were shouted at the rallies on Sunday.

Protesters, some carrying Russian flags, said France had failed to shield them against the jihadists, whereas Russia would be a stronger ally.

Crackdown on Bazoum's party

On July 26, Niger’s presidential guard detained Bazoum, who is perceived as an ally of Western powers, following which General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself to be the national leader.

On Monday, several ministers of Bazoum’s party were reportedly arrested.

Niger is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer.

Also read | Niger nuclear reserves: How this coup can throw Europe into deep energy crisis

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened the military to junta to reinstate Bazoum within a week, failure to which they would take “all measures” to restore constitutional order, which “may include the use of force”.

ECOWAS has suspended all commercial and financial transactions, while France, the EU and the US, which has about 1,000 troops in Niger, have either cut off support or threatened to do so.

(With inputs from agencies)