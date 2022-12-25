Milestone: This US city has got its first-ever Sikh mayor

Mikey Hothi has become the first-ever Sikh mayor of a Californian city after receiving keys to the city of Lodi. Hothi was unanimously elected as the 117th mayor of the city on Wednesday to a rousing standing ovation from his colleagues.

Hothi will serve a two-year term as the city's mayor. He will preside over the meetings of the Common Council and serve as the city's executive officer.

He has previously served as the vice mayor of the council's fifth district. The newly-crowned mayor was endorsed by councilwoman Lisa Craig for the post.

Hothi took to Twitter to accept the congratulatory messages after the oath-taking ceremony.

"Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi," tweeted Hothi.

"Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi," tweeted Hothi on December 23, 2022.

Speaking to a local news agency, Hothi reflected upon his family making the journey to Lodi and how he was proud to be one of the community.

"Everyone came to Lodi because they realised it was a safe family town. (It has) great education, great people, great culture, great values, and just hard-working people in this town. I'm just proud to represent this community as its next mayor," Hothi was quoted as saying by Lodinews.com.

"Our experience is similar to that of the Hispanic community that came before us, the Greek community, the Germans," he added.

Hothi's parents hail from the northern Indian state of Punjab. According to the newly-elected mayor, the family, upon migrating to Lodi, not only survived but thrived.

Hothi graduated from Tokay High School in 2008 and has had the experience of facing discrimination, especially post 9/11 when Muslims and Sikhs were subjected to routine harassment.

According to census data, Lodi is a city located in San Joaquin County, California with an estimated population of 67,021.

(With inputs from agencies)