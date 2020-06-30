Mike Pompeo tears into China over 'forced population controls' against Uighur Muslims

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday condemned coercive family planning against Uighur Muslims by the Chinese authorities and said that continuous repression of minorities in Xinjiang region reflects that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no respect for human life and basic human dignity.

"The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uighur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today," Pompe tweeted on Monday.

Also read: Amid repression of Uighur Muslims, China to 'edit' Quran and Bible to reflect ‘socialist values’

The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 29, 2020 ×

Earlier, in a press conference, he came down on China's continuous campaign of repression and reiterated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)has no respect for human life and basic human dignity.

"German researcher Adrian Zenz's shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of the CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity," he said while adding "We call on the CCP to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses."

Also read: Leaked data says China detained Uighur muslims for beards, veils and internet browsing

According to the US State Department, more than a million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

In these camps they are "subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labour, and death," the CNN reported.

Though Beijing has emphasised that these camps are necessary to prevent religious extremism and terrorism, some leaked government documents have revealed that the people are sent to these camps even for "wearing a veil" or growing "a long beard."