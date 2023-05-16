Migrant crossings down 50% at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

The number of migrants arriving at the US southern border has fallen 50 per cent in the last three days, compared to the days leading up to the end of Title 42, government officials stated on Monday.

"Over the past two days, the United States Border Patrol has experienced a 50 per cent drop in the number of encounters versus what we were experiencing earlier in the week before Title 42 ended at midnight on Thursday," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was quoted as saying by CNN.

The pandemic-era regulation expired at midnight last Thursday and since then, the border officials have encountered a little less than 5,000 people a day, according to Blas Nunez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

However, a high number of migrants continue to remain in US custody, despite the numbers falling 'significantly' since last week. Currently, the administration is facing a lawsuit which could curtail its ability to release migrants.

According to reports more than 45,000 may remain in custody by the end of the month if powers to release migrants from custody when facilities are over capacity are curtailed. Biden was unsure of managing the surge Even President Joe Biden had conceded that picture was not looking pleasant as the pandemic-era regulation came to a draw. Biden said the looming migrant surge will be 'chaotic for a while' and that he was not sure if the US is prepared for it.

“We’ve gotten overwhelming cooperation from Mexico. We also are in the process of setting up offices in Colombia and other places where you could – or someone seeking asylum can go first. So, it remains to be seen. It’s going to be chaotic for a while,” Biden told reporters last week.

Meanwhile, the GOP lawmakers have warned that a surge may be around the corner and the Biden administration cannot get complacent. What was Title 42? The travel restrictions, known as Title 42, were implemented by former president Donald Trump during his tenure in 2020. The order was passed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the legislation was needed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, the US authorities, using the provisions of the law, were able to expel migrants attempting to cross the border from Mexico, including those seeking humanitarian asylum.

(With inputs from agencies)