Biden concedes migrant surge situation is 'going to be chaotic' as Title 42 end nears

As the expiration of Trump-era immigration policy "Title 42" draws closer, President Joe Biden has conceded that the picture is not looking pleasant. Biden said the looming migrant surge will be 'chaotic for a while' and that he was not sure if the US is prepared for it.

“We’ve gotten overwhelming cooperation from Mexico. We also are in the process of setting up offices in Colombia and other places where you could – or someone seeking asylum can go first. So, it remains to be seen. It’s going to be chaotic for a while,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

The Democrat leader added that he spoke to Mexico's president for an hour and was receiving 'overwhelming cooperation' from there.

“I spent close to an hour with the Mexican president today. We’re doing all we can. The answer is it remains to be seen."

While Biden was candid in his assessment, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing said the administration was prepared to handle the situation.

“We believe we have a robust process to deal with what is going to occur after Title 42 lifts,” she said.

However, a similar sentiment was not echoed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who raised concerns about the preparedness.

"We have not received an adequate response. We will continue to relentlessly pressure the federal government until we truly get the resources we need to manage the expected influx," said Hobbs.

What is Title 42? The travel restrictions, known as Title 42, were implemented by former president Donald Trump during his tenure in 2020. The order was passed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was needed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, the US authorities, using the provisions of the law, were able to expel migrants attempting to cross the border from Mexico, including those seeking humanitarian asylum.

However, ever since the law was imposed, a section of pro-immigration voices, humanitarian groups, as well as Democrats, have argued that Trump used the pandemic as an excuse to deny thousands of people the opportunity to migrate to the USA and seek better life opportunities.

The groups have argued that the measure strokes racism and allows for discrimination because many countries had been exempt. However, their voices were finally heard and Title 42 expires on May 11 at 11:59 pm (05:59 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)