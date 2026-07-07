Microsoft has announced a fresh round of layoffs, affecting nearly 4,800 employees worldwide or around 2.1 per cent of the company's global workforce. The job cuts include a substantial reduction in the Xbox gaming division of the company, which is undertaking a broader restructuring. The latest downsizing comes as the company reshapes its Xbox business strategy in response to growing challenges in the gaming console market.

The move will significantly impact Microsoft's gaming business as nearly 1,600 Xbox employees have already been affected, and Microsoft has highlighted that further job cuts are likely during the ongoing fiscal year. In response to the development, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who is in charge of the gaming division, stated that the restructuring is focused on resetting the business.

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