Microsoft planning to buy TikTok's global business: Reports

After Microsoft declared its intentions to buy the US operations of the famous short-video sharing app TikTok, reports are now claiming that the tech giant might be looking at buying more of TikTok.

Talking with few insiders, a financial publication claimed Microsoft is planning to buy the global operations of the Chinese app TikTok.

Microsoft, however, has not given a confirmation on these speculations yet. As of now, the tech giant is looking to buy TikTok operations of North America, Australia and New Zealand. It is being reported that Microsoft is now trying to add India and Europe to this existing deal.

It has not been revealed what would be the selling amount of the social media app, however ByteDance executives value all of TikTok at more than $50 billion.

The report also claimed that Microsoft was in talks with TikTok's Chinese parent-company ByteDance for acquiring its operations in India, but the deal fell through before reaching any solid grounding.

TikTok has not issued any comment on this report ye, while Microsoft has declined a comment to the local media houses.

The report is being circulated after Trump gave TikTok a 45-day notice to either sell its operations to a US-based company or face a ban, citing national security issues.