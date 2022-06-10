Michigan: White policeman charged with murder of a Black man

A prosecutor in Michigan said that a white police officer was charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a Black man during a traffic stop two months ago. The incident took place in Grand Rapids.

Christopher Becker, Kent County prosecuting attorney, announced the decision to charge Chritopher Schurr (policeman) with murder during a news conference. Schurr is charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee.

Lyoya's family has protested against his killing which was recorded in the body camera Schurr was wearing. Lyoya's killing also sparked protests by activists who condemned the shooting as an example of unjustified deadly force by police against young Black men.

"We have a duty to enforce the law, be it on the police or the public," Becker, the Kent County prosecuting attorney, told reporters.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump welcomed the decision to charge Schurr with second-degree murder.

"While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction," Crump said. He was quoted by AFP.

"Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him -- for nothing more than a traffic stop."

US civil rights leader Al Sharpton spoke at the funeral in April of Lyoya, whose family came to the United States in 2014 from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(With inputs from agencies)

