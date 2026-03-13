/Michigan synagogue shooting: FBI investigating Temple Israel attack as ‘targeted act of violence’ against Jewish community

At least 30 law enforcement officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to an attack at Temple Israel in Michigan, according to authorities. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the officers came from several agencies, including the sheriff’s department and its SWAT team. “When all of our people collectively went in that building to search out the threat, to remove the innocent, a lot of them took in a significant amount of smoke inhalation, and they’re at the hospital being treated,” Bouchard said.

Authorities said the synagogue became engulfed in flames during the incident. “The synagogue ‘became engulfed’ in flames, and further investigation will uncover exactly what happened,” Bouchard added. Federal officials described the incident as a targeted attack against the Jewish community. Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, said the attack on Temple Israel was a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

She called the incident “deeply disturbing and tragic,” adding that the investigation is ongoing. Officials are still working to determine the motive behind the attack. “What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation,” Bouchard said during a news conference on Thursday evening. “We can presume, but we have to find those facts, and that’s going to happen over the next few days in time.”

Runyan said the FBI quickly deployed significant resources after learning about the incident. When the FBI first heard of an active incident at Temple Israel, it mobilized several specialized teams and resources, along with more than 100 agents and analysts. The effort was focused on “actively mitigating and responding to the active threat” while also “pursuing diligently and methodically every lead that we have,” she said. Among the resources deployed were bomb technicians and the FBI’s weapons of mass destruction team. The FBI has also activated a digital tip line and is encouraging the public to submit information, photos, or videos related to the incident.

President Donald Trump addressed the attack during remarks at the White House. “Before we begin, I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in Detroit, Detroit area, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue early today, and I’ve been briefed, fully briefed, and it’s a terrible thing,” the president said. As he left the event, he added that the attack was “tragic.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X that he was “Shocked by the attack on a synagogue near Detroit,” adding that Israel is in touch with the Jewish community and local authorities. “Antisemitism must never be allowed to rear its ugly head,” he said. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he spoke with Jewish leaders in Detroit to receive updates and show solidarity. “This is a grave and serious incident that follows a series of attacks on Jewish institutions around the world,” Herzog said. “Tonight, we send a message of strength and support from Israel to the Jewish community in Michigan.”

