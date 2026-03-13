/Michigan attacker's family members were killed in Israeli air strikes. Here's everything to know

One of America's largest Reform synagogues was on Thursday attacked by a Lebanon-born naturalised American. The attacker who carried out the "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community" in Michigan has been identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali. Federal officials described the incident as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

No synagogue staff or children were hurt in the attack, however, 30 law enforcement officers were "taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation" after the evacuation efforts.

Now, it has come to the fore that Ghazali lost several members of his family in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon.

Israel has carried out a number of air strikes against Lebanon, in which at least 687 people have been killed, according to Lebanese officials. The strikes were carried out after Hezbollah launched rockets and drones against Israel Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint air strike by Israel and US.

Ghazali's family member killed in Israeli strikes

"Earlier this month, (Ghazali) lost several members of his own family, including his niece and nephew, in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon," said Mayor Mo Baydoun of Dearborn Heights where Ghazali lived and worked.

According to a statement issued by the DHS, Ghazali, a native of Lebanon, was granted U.S. citizenship more than 10 years ago, under the Obama administration. He entered the U.S. through Detroit on May 10, 2011, on an immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.