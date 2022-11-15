Michelle Obama admits hating her 'looks' all the time in new book

In a new book titled 'The Light We Carry', former first lady Michelle Obama has revealed that she hates her appearance “all the time and no matter what”.

“I’ve lived with my fearful mind for 58 years now. She makes me uneasy. She likes to see me weak," writes Obama in the book, whose excerpts have been published in The Guardian.

Obama adds that there have been "plenty of mornings" when she turned on the bathroom lights, looked at herself and "desperately" wanted to flip the switch off again.

Obama admitted that she experienced a 'low-grade' form of depression during the pandemic as well.

“I kept with the work I’d been doing, speaking at virtual voter registration drives, supporting good causes, acknowledging people’s pain but privately I was finding it harder to access my own hope or to feel like I could make an actual difference.”

Obama also talked about the time when the Democrats approached her to speak at the party's national convention in 2020. The former first lady said she felt 'stalled out' whenever she thought about speaking at the event. She eventually agreed to speak at the event where she called Trump, the 'wrong president'.

“I felt a blanket of despondency settling over me, my mind sliding toward a dull place,” writes Obama, before adding, “I was less able to muster optimism or think reasonably about the future. Worse, I felt myself skirting the edges of cynicism – tempted to conclude that I was helpless, to give in to some notion that when it came to the epic problems and massive worries of the day, nothing could be done.”

The book releases today and comes nearly four years after her 2018 memoir 'Becoming' and aims to build upon it.

'Becoming' was a worldwide success and sold nearly 17 million copies while remaining on the bestsellers list for months. The publishers are hoping to emulate a similar, if not greater response this time around as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

