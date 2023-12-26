MH370 can be found ‘in matter of days’, claim experts after new clues emerge

The mystery behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 flight could be solved in a “matter of days” if a new search is initiated, experts have claimed, after new leads on the flight’s whereabouts emerged.

Aerospace expert Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly called for open help, arguing that a 10-day search could provide new insights into the disappearance of the ill-fated flight that disappeared without any trace in 2014, 38 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on its way to Beijing, China.

According to Australian news site news.com.au, Marchand, during a recent lecture at the Royal Aeronautical Society, said, “It could be a quick thing. Until the wreckage of MH370 is found, nobody knows [what happened]. But, this is a plausible trajectory.”

The duo urged Australia’s Transport Safety Authority, the Malaysian government, and Ocean Infinity, an exploration company, to start a new search operation.

They said that the matter could be solved “swiftly” using new technology.

Experts call for renewed 10-day searcg

They believe that the pilot deliberately depressurised the cabin and performed a controlled ditching away from the flight path to reduce debris and hinder search efforts.

Both also noted the location and suddenness of the plane’s change in direction in what they described as a radar “no man’s land” outside Malaysian airspace.

“We think, and the study that we’ve done has shown us, that the hijacking was probably performed by an experienced pilot,” Marchad said.

“The cabin was depressurised ... and it was a soft control ditching to produce minimal debris. It was performed so as to not be trapped or found.”

“Certainly, the aircraft was not visible except for the military. The guy knew that if search and rescue would be triggered, it would be on the flight path.”

Last year, Ocean Infinity revealed it was interested in a restarting its search having canvassed swathes of Indian Ocean on a 'no find, no fee' basis.

What happened to MH370 flight? Wreckage believed to be around Indian Ocean

The claim from experts comes after a new report on the missing aeroplane called for a fresh search off the Australian coast.

The 229-page report said that the missing wreckage could be located about 1560km west of Perth, adding that their findings was based on ‘groundbreaking’ radio technology.

The researchers—Richard Godfrey, Dr Hannes Coetzee, and Professor Simon Maskell —used weak signal propagation reporter or WSPR, to track the plane.

“This technology has been developed over the past three years and the results represent credible new evidence,” the researchers stated.