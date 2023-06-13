Mexico’s foreign minister and Mexico City’s mayor resign to run for 2024 presidential elections

Mexico’s foreign minister and Mexico City’s mayor resigned from their posts on Monday to focus on running for president in June 2024 elections. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard resigned at noon and pledged to soon start a nationwide election campaign. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also announced her resignation within minutes in a bid to become the country’s first female president. She will officially leave her position on Friday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party is expected to win the polls next year. The party will choose its presidential candidate following an arduous internal selection process, which involves a country-wide survey. Along with Claudia and Marcelo, two other contenders — Sen. Ricardo Monreal and Interior Secretary Adán López—are also in the fray. The results of the internal selection process will be declared on September 6. Why is President Obrador not running for president? According to Mexico’s constitution, a president cannot be re-elected due to a single six-year term limit. Obrador emerged victorious in the 2018 presidential elections. Since his election as the Mexican president, the leftist Morena party has remained a dominant force in the country’s politics.

It is speculated that Obrador’s departure may hurt Morena’s popularity among the Mexicans as the party was built totally around his personality. "Fourth transformation" of Mexico to continue Ebrard, now the former Foreign Minister of Mexico, stated on Monday that he intends to carry on with López Obrador's program, known as the "fourth transformation" of Mexico. This term draws a parallel between López Obrador's presidency and three significant periods in Mexican history: the independence movement from 1810 to 1821, the reform era of the 1850s, and the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1917.

Ebrard emphasised the need to continue building upon this fourth transformation, expressing his commitment to its progress and development.

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum highlighted the historic significance she would represent if elected as both a woman and a scientist. She expressed confidence in the Mexican people's openness to having a woman as their president. How will the presidential nominee selected? In order to select Morena's presidential nominee for the election on June 2, 2024, the party has decided to conduct a series of five polls during the summer. The goal is to prevent divisions and accusations of manipulated polls that have plagued their past primary races. Morena will conduct one poll, while each of the four presidential candidates will enlist private polling firms to carry out four additional polls. Each poll will carry equal weight.