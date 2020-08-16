Mexico generated more than 50,000 jobs in August in pandemic: President

Mexico has been struggling with a crippling economy since the pandemic forced the country into a nation-wide lockdown and took thousands of lives. However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador believes the country will be able to jump out of this tough situation soon.

On Saturday the President announced that Mexico has been able to add 52,455 jobs in the month of August itself, which he believes is a sign of relief.

“This is a good indicator. ... We’re going to move ahead in spite of everything because we’re working in a professional manner," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Una buena noticia: en agosto ya hemos recuperado 52 mil 455 empleos, según datos del IMSS. Es una lucecita que indica que vamos a salir del túnel. pic.twitter.com/pLipdbv20V — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 15, 2020

He cited the figures collected from Mexican Social Security Institute o the basis of the employees who registered with the institute.

However, this increase has come after almost 1.1 million jobs were made redundant in the last six months due to the novel coronavirus, out of which 3,907 jobs were lost in July.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 510,000 people in the country with almost 55,900 deaths. The economy is expected to shrink by 10 per cent or more, this year. However, the increase in creation of jobs has come as a ray of hope for locals.