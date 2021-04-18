Mexico: Another man arrested in case of double murder

Mexican authorities have arrested yet another suspect with the accusations of being involved in the double murder of a French restaurateur and his business partner.

The arrested man is a 39-year-old who has been accused of killing the 45-year-old dual national Baptiste Lormand and his Mexican associate Luis Orozco last year while attempting to steal an expensive wine.

Also read | Mexico detains 30 Marines in collection with disappearances of several people in 2014

In November 2020, the two men were found dead on the south side of the national capital, two days after Lormand was last spotted in Polanco, where he ran a restaurant of his own.

Authorities had earlier, too, reported the arrest of four suspects in connection to the double murder.

The case of double murder had attracted massive protests in the country, as people marched on roads demanding justice and condemning the alarming increase in violent attacks.

Mexico recorded more than 34,500 murders last year, of which 1,268 had taken place in Mexico City itself.