Speak to Meta's AI chatbot if you're concerned that artificial intelligence is becoming too intelligent. BlenderBot, a conversational AI prototype that was introduced on Friday, can communicate on almost any subject, according to Facebook's parent company. The public is welcome to communicate with the tool and provide developers with feedback on the demo website. Buzzfeed and Vice journalists have noted that the preliminary results have been quite intriguing.

When Max Woolf of BuzzFeed asked the bot about Mark Zuckerberg, the bot said, "he is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!" The bot also made it obvious that it doesn't use Facebook by telling Vice's Janus Rose that it deactivated its account after learning about the firm's privacy scandals. "My life has been considerably better after uninstalling Facebook," it claimed.

This indicates that BlenderBot has been spewing expected lies in addition to unwelcome realities about its parent company. In an interview with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, it was emphasised that Donald Trump was still in office and would remain so "even after his second term expires in 2024." Another jab was added at Meta, with the statement that "Facebook has a lot of bogus news on it these days." Additionally, users have recorded it spouting antisemitic statements.

Based on the behaviour of other chatbots like Microsoft's Tay, whose comments were foreseen and the business was forced to issue an apology for its "wildly inappropriate and reprehensible words and images." Tay was quickly trained by Twitter users to be a racist conspiracy theorist. Another AI system, GPT-3, has also expressed homophobic, sexist, and racial views. A chatbot created by a South Korean business to look like a 20-year-old college student had to be suspended when it used anti-LGBTQ+ and racial slurs.

