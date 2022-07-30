Meta served a seven-day ultimatum by Kenya. Could be suspended if it fails to act

Meta, more colloquially known as Facebook has been served a seven-day ultimatum by the Kenyan government to tackle hate speech and incitement on its platform. Failing to do so will lead to the suspension of its operations in the African country.

Reportedly, the ultimatum was served by Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) ahead of the country's presidential elections, scheduled to take place next month.

"Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation and disinformation," Danvas Makori, NCIC commissioner was quoted as saying. ×

Makori further alleged that Meta was violating the East African country's constitution and laws regarding hate speech by allowing hateful content to be spread on its platform.

Nigeria bans Twitter

This is not the first time that a big tech company has been challenged in the continent of Africa. Last year, Nigeria banned Twitter after the microblogging platform removed President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet referring to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War.

Citing that the post violated Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy, the Nigerian President's account was suspended for 12 hours. However, soon, Buhari took the matters in his own hands and suspended the company indefinitely.

Nigerian government claimed Twitter was banned as it was being misused for activities that were "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

It was only in January earlier this year after Twitter agreed to the Nigerian government's demands that it was allowed to come out of its seven-month exile. Reportedly, Twitter agreed to set up a local office among other agreements with authorities to be allowed back in the Nigerian market.

As for Facebook, for the first time in its history, the company reported a drop in revenue. This came on the back of Facebook users declining in the first few months of the year. The company cannot afford to lose the Kenyan market where over 13 million users used the social media app in March 2022.

