/Meta's leaked internal recording show Meta AI is a disaster and Zuckerberg wants to double down on it

Two leaked recordings of internal Meta meetings, released months apart in 2026, add up to an uncomfortable story about how the company has tried to build its AI and how little it has to show for it.

The First Leak: Zuckerberg Defends Tracking His Own Employees

The first recording, from an April 2026 town hall reported on by The Register and Common Dreams, captured Mark Zuckerberg defending a company programme called the Model Capability Initiative. The software, installed on employees' work laptops, logged keystrokes, mouse movements, clicks, and periodic screenshots — all of it fed into Meta's AI models as training data. Staff on company-issued devices had no way to opt out.

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In the recording, Zuckerberg suggested Meta's AI could learn directly from observing employees' own workflows and coding behaviour — in effect, using the people building the AI as an unwitting source of the data training it.

The reaction inside Meta was immediate. More than 1,600 employees signed an internal petition demanding the programme be scrapped, citing protections under the National Labor Relations Act. Staff in the United Kingdom launched a unionisation drive partly in response. Flyers protesting the tracking appeared in Meta offices in California and New York.

The Programme Meta Built To Improve Its AI Instead Exposed Its Own Data

The Model Capability Initiative didn't just anger staff, it failed on its own terms. Meta paused the programme on June 22 after an internal security review found that the material it had collected, including private employee conversations, prompts, and performance-related records, had been left accessible across roughly 45,000 internal database tables.

A programme built specifically to strengthen Meta's AI by harvesting employee data had instead created one of the more embarrassing internal data exposures at the company in recent memory, turning a surveillance controversy into a security failure on top of it.

The Second Leak: Zuckerberg Admits The Push ‘Hasn’t Really Accelerated'

The second recording surfaced from a closed-door town hall on July 2. In it, Zuckerberg told employees directly that Meta's AI push ‘hasn’t really accelerated in the way that we expected' over the preceding four months.

Set against the first leak, the admission lands harder. This is not an outside critic's assessment — it's the founder-CEO, on tape, telling his own staff that the programme he restructured the company's AI division for, and reportedly tracked their own keystrokes to accelerate, still isn't moving at the pace he promised.

The Pattern

Taken together, the two leaks describe a company willing to track its own employees' clicks and screenshots without consent to feed its AI ambitions, whose data-handling of that same programme failed badly enough to expose private conversations across tens of thousands of internal database tables, and whose own CEO, months later, on a separate recording, concedes the underlying AI effort hasn't delivered the acceleration it was built to produce.