Meta investigates Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that lawyers are looking into Meta Platforms Inc's departed operations head Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources over a period of years, with an emphasis on the extent to which personnel worked on her personal projects.

According to the people familiar with the matter, a number of employees have been interrogated as part of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s inquiry, which has been ongoing since at least last fall.

Also read | Parents of teenager sue Meta after alleging that she suffered eating disorder because of Instagram addiction

The sources said it looks into how Facebook employees helped her foundation, Lean In, advocate for women in the workplace, as well as the writing and promotion of her second book, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy," which focused on her grieving process after her husband, SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, died suddenly in 2015, according to the sources.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the probe looked into Ms. Sandberg's use of corporate resources to help her prepare for her upcoming wedding. According to people familiar with the case, this is only a minor part of the probe, which includes a broader evaluation of Ms. Sandberg's personal usage of Facebook's resources over a long period of time.

Watch | Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO after 14 years

Ms. Sandberg, 52, revealed last week that she would be stepping down from her day-to-day role after 14 years, but she would remain on the board of directors. Ms. Sandberg has been Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's longstanding lieutenant, and as the author of the leadership book "Lean In," she has become one of the most powerful women in business.

Sandberg said she was looking forward to spending more time on her foundation and women’s issues.

Sandberg, whose strong working relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fueled the firm's growth, announced her retirement from the company earlier this month after 14 years.

Also read | 'End of an era': Leaked transcript reveals what Zuckerberg told Meta employees about Sandberg’s exit

Although Zuckerberg stated that he would not intend to replace Sandberg's post directly inside the company's existing structure, Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan is scheduled to take over as chief operational officer.

Sandberg has stated that she will remain on Meta's board of directors after leaving the firm in the fall.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.