Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down after 14-year stint

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Meta is stepping down from her post after a 14-year stint. Sandberg's close partnershio with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has powered growth of Facebook, world's biggest social network. She made her decision public in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 1).

The announcement made Facebook shares plummet by 4 per cent. Sandberg is one of the most visible executives at Meta and has long been a staunch defender of the company’s often-criticized business model and its founder, Zuckerberg

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," she wrote.

Meta's Chief Growth Officer Javier Oliva will take over as next chief operating officer. He has worked at Meta for 14 years and has handled teams within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

Sandberg said she was not sure what the future holds for her, but that she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work. She will continue to serve on Meta's board after leaving the company in the fall, she said.

Prior to joining Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google, chief of staff for the United States Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton, a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, and an economist with the World Bank.

(With inputs from agencies)

