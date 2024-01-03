Met office declares 2023 as UK's second warmest year on record

The Met Office's provisional data reveals that 2023 was the UK's second warmest year on record, closely trailing behind 2022 by a mere 0.06C. This warming trend has significant implications, as both Wales and Northern Ireland experienced their hottest years ever recorded.

The Met Office said that climate change is undeniably contributing to these escalating temperatures, making high temperature records "significantly more likely."

Hot extremes: June's sizzle and September's blaze

The UK's summer in 2023 bookmarked itself with the hottest June and jointly hottest September on record, witnessing temperatures soaring above 33C. These scorching months contributed to the overall warmth experienced throughout the year.

The UK boasts some of the world's oldest temperature records, with the Met Office's Central England Temperature series dating back to 1659. This historical perspective underscores the gravity of recent temperature anomalies.

Despite consecutive record-setting years, the UK government faced warnings in July about its unpreparedness for climate change. Advisers pointed out a spike in deaths and operational disruptions in 2022 among the over-65s, signaling the need for urgent action.

Greenpeace's Doug Parr as quoted by the BBC criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's climate actions, accusing him of exacerbating the climate impact.

The Prime Minister's focus on expanding oil and gas drilling while delaying key emission-cutting policies drew sharp criticism.

The UK's record temperatures align with a global trend, evidenced by wildfires in various regions, historically high sea temperatures, and an alarming wildfire season. The Copernicus Climate Change Service is expected to confirm 2023 as the hottest year globally in January.

Scientists attribute the above-average temperatures not only to climate change but also to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Weakened winds in the eastern Pacific contribute to warmer air and increased rainfall, impacting the global climate.

With El Niño expected to persist into the first half of 2024, predictions indicate that this year could become the world's hottest on record. The potential breach of the crucial 1.5C warming milestone is a looming concern, representing a symbolic threshold in global climate change negotiations initiated by the 2015 Paris agreement. Countries committed to limiting temperature rises to 1.5C, emphasizing the urgency of climate action.