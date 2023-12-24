Heatwave warnings issued in Australia, authorities warn of bushfire risk

Heatwave warnings were issued in large parts of Australia on Sunday (Dec 24) amid scorching temperatures. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, authorities warned of a high bushfire risk in many parts of the Western Australia state. The weather forecaster issued heatwave alerts for the western state, the Northern Territory, and the eastern Queensland state, warning temperatures in some regions could hit around 45 degrees Celsius.

Data from the weather forecaster showed that in Western Australia's capital city of Perth, a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was forecast for Sunday, more than five degrees above the December mean.

Over 20 bushfire warnings issued in Western Australia

More than 20 bushfire warnings were issued in Western Australia including an uncontrolled one near Pemberton, a town of around 5,000 residents. Citing a statement from the state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Reuters reported that more difficult weather was expected from Sunday afternoon as hot, dry, and windy conditions hit a large section of Western Australia, including Perth.

"Weather conditions over the next few days will put pressure on containment lines and potentially increase fire activity," the statement added. The agency also warned of a high fire danger for many areas of Western Australia and said more than 1,000 firefighters had been fighting blazes statewide over the past five days.

Australia's east scorched due to El Nino

Reuters further reported on Sunday that the eastern part of Australia was this month scorched due to El Nino, a climate pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures cause heatwaves, cyclones, droughts, and wildfires.

Earlier in December, a heatwave warning affected areas in every state and territory, except for Tasmania.