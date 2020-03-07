Melania Trump tweets about White House tennis pavilion as US battles coronavirus 

US First lady Melania Trump shared with her social media followers the status on the construction of a new White House tennis pavilion.

''I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication,'' tweeted the First Lady.

I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

However, the Tweet didn't go well with social media users. Several netizens slammed the first lady for being insensitive.

''Millions of Americans seek assurance that this administration is doing all that it can to stem spread of the coronavirus, but the First Lady wants us to know she’s “excited” about her new tennis court,'' tweeted Columnist and Novelist Connie Schultz.

''People are scared, @FLOTUS. Flaunting a lack of empathy inflicts further harm,'' she added.

Actor Mia Farrow tweeted, "29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion?