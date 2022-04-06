Meghan Markle tries to trademark centuries-old word 'archetypes' for upcoming podcast

Meghan Markle wants to trademark the historic word 'archetypes' after her announcement that the word would be used as the title of her upcoming Spotify podcast.

As per a report by the British newspaper The Daily Mail, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex has already made the application at the United States Patent and Trademark Office in March.

The paper also mentioned that the list of goods and services in the application includes anything "in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women".

'Anything' means anything from podcasts, TV, DVDs, computer networks, the internet, streaming media and entertainment services distributed through cable or satellite TV.

The application was apparently made by Archewell Audio, which is owned by Prince Harry and Meghan and based in Delaware, a state in the US considered a tax shelter.

In case they get the trademark, it would mean Harry and Meghan own the trademark rather than Spotify. The music streaming company paid the couple an alleged amount of $31 million to produce podcast content for their platform.

Reports have added that she could face legal challenges only because of the trademark application. Skincare and cleaning company business with 'Archetypes' as names might sue her.

The Harry and Meghan's Spotify podcast will finally debut this summer, the Archewell foundation had announced and will be hosted by Meghan. She will speak to historians and experts about women.

In a trailer for the Archewell Audio project, Meghan said, "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?".

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place," she added.

