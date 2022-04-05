US: Fast-food chain Burger King faces lawsuit over claims that ads are misleading customers

In the United States, fast-food giant Burger King is facing a lawsuit over advertisements that are said to be misleading. As per media reports, several customers are dragging the multinational chain to court. The customers are alleging "consumer fraud" in context with the ads of some of the products.

Fox Business reported that at least 100 plaintiffs are included in a pending class-action lawsuit, which apparently entered the FLSD docket on March 28, 2022.

South Florida lawyer has filed a federal lawsuit seeking "class-action" status. The lawyer has alleged that the customers have been misled because ads portraying the food items are not genuine. They show the products, such as sandwiches, as being much larger compared to what the company serves in reality.

US media reports stated that the attorneys Anthony J. Russo and James C. Kelly are representing plaintiffs in the US District Court in Southern Florida.

In a 26-page complaint filed, the lawyers stated that customers were misled by the sandwich sizes that Burger King displays in its advertisements.

As quoted by the media outlet, the complaint states: "Burger King advertises its burgers as large burgers compared to competitors and containing oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size, and containing more than double the meat than the actual burger."

In response, a spokesperson for Burger King told FOX Business that the corporation "does not comment on pending or potential litigations."

The main aim of the complaint is to get Burger King and other fast-food chains to advertise their menu how the products actually look in reality, Attorney James Kelly told FOX Business.

"We are ultimately seeking changes to the photos for the materially overstated menu items and fairness across the industry on the issue," he said in an email as quoted by the media outlet.

