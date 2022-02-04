Meet Munira Mirza, UK PM’s highly valued ally who quit

UK PM Boris Johnson seems to be going through a rough phase nowadays. He is getting criticised over one other issue every other day.

Not just this, the prime minister has also been losing allies. One such name is Munira Mirza.

Mirza, who is praised for her intellect and character, has quit over Johnson’s false claim that Keir Starmer held back attempts to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

She had earlier led the PM office's efforts to stoke culture war issues. Now, she resigned in protest over low politics.

Mirza was also the official behind Downing Street’s highly criticised report into racial disparities, which had downplayed structural factors.

The politician, who worked with Johnson for 14 years, had also defended the earlier statements of the PM. She had dismissed as “hysteria” the reaction to his newspaper column in 2018, which likened Muslim women in burqas to letter boxes and bank robbers.

Her loss will surely be significant. She had begun as an adviser on the arts and was also deputy mayor for education and culture.

Mirza was highly valued by Johnson. The prime minister had also praised her as a “powerful nonsense detector”.

