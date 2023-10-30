Medieval 'leaning tower' in Italian city tilting too much, to remain closed for few years

The square which surrounds the medieval “leaning tower” in the Italian city of Bologna will remain closed for“a few years” as concerns regarding too much tilting of the 12th-century structure increased.



The city’s mayor Matteo Lepore said it was necessary to close Piazza di Porta Ravegnana so as to “save” the Garisenda tower. “We’re not intervening because we think it could collapse at any moment, we’re intervening because we want to make it safe and restore it,” he added, as reported by The Guardian.

The future of the 48-metre-high Garisenda, which stands alongside the twice-as-high Asinelli tower, has remained a topic of huge discussion in the Emilia-Romagna city after the University of Bologna's scientists detected an anomalous increase in the oscillation of the tower.



The Garisenda is slanted at 4 degrees which is a little more than Italy's famous Leaning Tower of Pisa which is at 3.9 degrees. It is believed that the tower is slanting because of ground subsidence during the 14th century.



The officials are monitoring the tower for cracks and sensors were installed so that the shift can be tracked.



Its foundations will be shored up with new materials to make the structure more secure. The Asinelli Tower, which visitors are allowed to climb, has also been closed.

Mayor gives reassurance as people fear the collapse of tower

Bologna council is establishing a special committee to oversee the Garisenda’s restoration. “I will seek the best possible professionalism, nationally and internationally … we will look for anyone who can help us,” Lepore said.



However, even though the mayor had a reassuring tone, the residents of Bologna feared that the tower could collapse someday.

Watch | Italy's PM Georgia Meloni announces separation from husband “I am afraid to think about losing something that is part of the city’s soul,” said Carlo Lucarelli, an author and screenwriter, while speaking to Corriere della Sera. “I’ve always taken the two towers for granted, but with affection, in the same way you might take the presence of a brother for granted,” Lucarelli added.



Meanwhile, actor and film director Giorgio Diritti said, “I’m worried from many perspectives, especially the fact that this news has come as a surprise. But how can it be a surprise if the tower has been monitored for years?”



Diritti said that, if the tower really collapsed someday, he would be ready to go there “to hold the tower up”.

