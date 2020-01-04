Meatloaf and ice cream: Trump savoured an all-American meal as Pentagon confirmed Soleimani's killing

When the news of the assassination of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani broke out, US President Donald Trump was enjoying his meatloaf dinner and ice cream at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

As reported by American media, Trump was savouring his dinner when the Pentagon confirmed having carried out airstrikes at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq that killed Iran's Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

Trump was eating dinner at his Florida estate in attendance of some friends and politicians.

Trump's all-American meal at Mar-a-Lago amid Baghdad airstrikes and Soleimani's killing reminds of the 2017 incident wherein Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Syrian airstrikes as the two world leaders dined at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Meanwhile, Trump has hailed Soleimani's killing and has said that the top Iranian military chief's "reign of terror" is finally over.

He said that Soleimani contributed to terror plots "as far away as New Delhi and London". Trump's remarks came during an address in Florida.



