/Meanwhile, US oil production surpasses Saudi, Russia combined; natural gas output crosses total of Russia, China and Iran

One of the key arguments whenever the US becomes involved in a Middle East conflict is that “it’s about the oil”. However, over the past decade, the US has quietly shifted from being an importer to one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas. As the country becomes embroiled in yet another Middle East conflict, this time with Iran, the latest production data is striking.

US oil production has now surpassed that of Saudi Arabia and Russia combined

US oil production has reached 24 million barrels per day, exceeding the combined output of Saudi Arabia (10.9 million) and Russia (10.5 mn), according to March 2026 data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The surge in oil and gas production has largely been driven by shale innovation.

US natural gas production now matches Russia, Iran and China combined

Since exporting its first cargo in 2016, the US has become the world’s largest LNG exporter now. Exports have recently averaged 15–16 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). US natural gas output has surpassed 110 Bcf/d as of March 2026. The US remains the world’s leading producer of dry natural gas, a position it has held since around 2009.

Recent estimates place US annual gas production at roughly 1 trillion cubic metres. Russia ranks second at 618–642 billion cubic metres, followed by Iran and China. US production is roughly 1.5 to 1.7 times higher than Russia’s.

In daily terms, US dry natural gas production averaged around 107–108 Bcf/d in 2025, a record at the time. The EIA's Febatruary 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook projects dry production rising to about 110 Bcf/d in 2026, with marketed production reaching approximately 120 Bcf/d in 2026 and 122 Bcf/d in 2027.

This exceeds rivals’ combined output of roughly 117 Bcf/d, including traditional LNG leader Qatar.

Is Trump’s ‘drill, baby, drill’ policy paying off?

One could argue that it is, despite the environmental consequences. Since his first term, Trump has emphasised energy deregulation. Some estimates suggest energy output rose by 60 per cent during his 2016–2020 term. While sharing the new data, the US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum credited Trump’s “American Energy Dominance” agenda.

He contrasted this with Biden-era resource restrictions and strengthening economic security and geopolitical influence through expanded drilling on federal lands.