/What is Decentralised Mosaic Defence doctrine? How it threatens the global economy?

It is a war of attrition for the United States and Iran, and Iran has been preparing for more than two decades for this conflict. In the eschatology of the Islamic religion, this is the war against the great Satan, and they have many practice runs. In June 2025, in the 12-day war, the Iranians were able to analyse the strike capacity of the Israeli and the US, and they had a lot of time, at least 8 months to prepare for the war. Iran has a pretty good grasp of the US war psychology through their proxies, the Houthis, the Hezbollah, the Hamas and the Shia militia.