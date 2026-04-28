/MEA expresses solidarity with Mali after wave of coordinated 'terrorist attacks'

The Government of India on Tuesday (Apr 28) issued a strong condemnation of the wave of “terrorist attacks” that have devastated multiple regions across Mali, leading to significant loss of life and regional instability. In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people and government of Mali. The statement specifically highlighted the tragic demise of General Sadio Camara, Mali’s Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, who was killed in a targeted strike during the offensive.

The statement read, “India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mali targeting multiple locations. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the government and people of Mali in this difficult time.”

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The condemnation follows a weekend of unprecedented violence starting April 25. Primarily, the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) joined forces with Tuareg separatist rebels from the Front de libération de l'Azawad (FLA) to launch synchronised assaults on strategic hubs. The attacks spanned from the southern capital of Bamako to northern strongholds.

India’s response underscores its long-standing policy of "zero tolerance" toward terrorism. "India reiterates its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA stated, adding that New Delhi supports all international efforts to restore peace and stability to the Sahel region.

New Delhi has historically maintained a cautious but supportive relationship with Bamako, focusing on capacity building and development assistance. However, the killing of a sitting defence minister in a coordinated insurgent operation has raised alarms in the Indian security establishment regarding the potential for Mali to become a permanent safe haven for global terror networks.