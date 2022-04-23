"Me at the zoo": On April 24, 2005, first-ever video uploaded on YouTube   

Every day is special. But it also does have a past too. Well, April 24 has an interesting one.

On April 24, 2005, which is 17 years ago, the first-ever video was uploaded on YouTube.

The platform has since become huge and is consumed by millions of people around the world.

The 18-second video, which was titled "Me at the zoo", was posted by Jawed Karim, co-founder, YouTube.

This clip, which is the only video on Karim's channel till now, has got over 227,986,052 views.

On playing it, one can see the young face of Karim. In the video, he says, "Alright. So here we are, in front of the elephants. The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks. And that's, that's cool."

Karim ends by saying, "And that's pretty much all there is to say." And not like the people today say, "Subscribe to my channel!" or "Like, rate, comment!"

Later, Karim and other co-founders sold the platform for $1.65 billion to Google.

YouTube has said that billion of users visit the platform every month and over one billion hours of content is viewed daily. This journey, however, began with Karim.

(With inputs from agencies)